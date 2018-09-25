Menu
The Queensland Police Service announced a state-wide competition to name its last canine recruits.
News

State wide competition called to name police dogs

Michael Nolan
by
2nd Jun 2019 2:19 PM

THEY do not look intimidating now, but this littler of six police pups will be trained to sniff out runaway offenders and give them a scare in the process.

However, they need names before they can be sworn in as the Queensland Police Service's latest recruits

Queenslanders will have the opportunity to name the pups as part of a state-wide competition.

Police Minister Mark Ryan announced the search and said the puppies formed the T Litter, made up of four boys and two girls.

These puppies belong to the T Litter and so their names must start with the letter T.

"We're asking you to get creative and put forward your best name suggestions," a QPS spokesperson said.

Entries to this naming competition open today and run until Friday, June 21.

When the pups are six weeks old, Queenslanders will then be able to vote on their favourite short-listed names.

The winning names will be announced when the puppies are eight weeks old.

Click here to submit your entry.

editors picks
