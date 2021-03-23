Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

State’s incredible virus milestone

by Jack Paynter
23rd Mar 2021 7:59 AM

 

Victoria has announced there are no longer any active cases of coronavirus in the state.

With international flights currently suspended, the milestone was achieved after the last remaining COVID-19 case in hotel quarantine dropped off on Tuesday.

There were again no new local cases in Victoria on Tuesday for the 24th day in a row from more than 13,500 tests.

Victoria has so far administered more than 55,000 doses of vaccine in the first four weeks of the program.

New high-volume vaccination centres - the Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Centre and the Royal Exhibition Building - were also launched this week.

Victoria had as many as 27 active cases last month after multiple outbreaks at hotel quarantine facilities.

The Holiday Inn Melbourne Airport outbreak - which ballooned to 24 cases - forced the state into a snap-five day lockdown before being brought under control.

The state also stopped accepting international flights on February 13 meaning no COVID-19 cases were being brought in from overseas.

Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan said on Monday she had "no further advice or updates" as to when they would resume.

"There's a review going on by the Department of Premier and Cabinet and that advice regarding future arrangements that we might put in place here in Victoria is yet to be received," she said.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as State's incredible virus milestone

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health vicoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘People said we were mad’: Damaged centre becomes sports hub

        Premium Content ‘People said we were mad’: Damaged centre becomes sports hub

        Local Faces A Dingo Beach man could see past a fitness centre’s rotting floorboards and mouldy ceiling after Cyclone Debbie. In a year, he transformed it into a bright and...

        New Launchpad supports region’s startups and businesses

        Premium Content New Launchpad supports region’s startups and businesses

        Community The region’s entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses can get their digital...

        Five vehicles broken into at airport in 15-minute spree

        Premium Content Five vehicles broken into at airport in 15-minute spree

        Crime Proserpine police say CCTV footage captured a Subaru with stolen number plates...

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community