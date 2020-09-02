Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

State’s mini-Budget plan revealed

by Jessica Marszalek
2nd Sep 2020 3:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The State Government will release its economic update next Monday, with the Treasurer and Premier expected to face a parliamentary grilling four days later.

Delivery of the Queensland Budget was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic update will be delivered instead, just eight weeks before Queenslanders are due to vote.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Treasurer Cameron Dick will take part in a mini-Budget estimates session on Friday week to take questions from Government and Opposition MPs on the update.

Mr Dick has already revealed Queensland's debt figure will reach $100.7 billion by June 2020, up from the $83.8 billion predicted in December, with half of that on the books of government-owned corporations.

The 2019-20 year ended with a $5.9 billion deficit instead of the $151 million surplus predicted in the Mid-Year Fiscal and Economic Review, and GST receipts have fallen by $2.5 billion over two years.

That's come as Queensland has seen a catastrophic fall in revenue of at least $6.5 billion over 2019-20 and 2020-21.

At the same time, it's spent $6 billion on COVID-19 health and economic initiatives.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Champion offroad racer Toby Price to take on Don River Dash

        Premium Content Champion offroad racer Toby Price to take on Don River Dash

        Sport Offroad racing action will return to an iconic backdrop this weekend with national champion racer taking to the riverbed for the race.

        Man unleashes 'unprovoked punches' in Airlie venue

        Premium Content Man unleashes 'unprovoked punches' in Airlie venue

        Crime Whitsunday police respond to two fights within hours of each other.

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Climate change not my top priority for Whitsunday election

        Premium Content Climate change not my top priority for Whitsunday election

        Letters to the Editor LETTER: Airlie Beach resident explains what he’s looking for from candidates vying...