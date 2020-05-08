States to have last word on restrictions

Scott Morrison may ease Australia's lockdown restrictions after the National Cabinet meeting today. Picture: AAP/Jono Searle

Scott Morrison's push to ease coronavirus restrictions could face resistance from state and territory leaders who hold the ultimate power to reopen society.

The Prime Minister has raised the prospects of easing restrictions after today's National Cabinet meeting, but not all states share his optimism.

NSW, Victoria and Tasmania, which have all battled outbreaks, are signalling no major changes to restrictions this weekend. But Queensland has announced family groups of five can visit other homes from Sunday, which is Mother's Day.

The Northern Territory has moved fastest to lift restrictions while WA and SA allow gatherings of up to 10 people, with further relaxations expected.

Australia has now recorded nearly 6900 cases of COVID-19, with 3044 in New South Wales, 1454 in Victoria, 1045 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 551 in Western Australia, 224 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 97.

What you can and can't do this weekend

Prime Minister Scott Morrison may lift some virus measures today, but here's what the current rules will mean for your Mother's Day celebrations this weekend:

QUEENSLAND

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced household groups of five people can pay a visit to another home from this Sunday, as long as everyone keeps a 1.5m distance from one another.

Family members also have permission to travel more than 50km from home to visit their families this Sunday - as long as they simply go to their family and return home, not detouring into the community or to shopping centres.

NEW SOUTH WALES

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said social distancing restrictions are unlikely to be eased by Sunday.

However, two adults and their dependant children can now visit another household at any time around NSW.

VICTORIA

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews won't be budging on the state's tight lockdown measures.

"Everyone wants to be with their mum, but let's be really cautious, let's be really careful not to be spreading the virus. We've come a long way and we can't give that all back," he said.

ACT

Chief Minister Andrew Barr has hinted some restrictions could be eased soon.

"Smaller family gatherings and smaller gatherings outdoors … are relatively low-risk in an environment where there are no active cases in the ACT for a two-week period," Mr Barr said, the ABC reports.

So gathering in the park this Sunday is fine - but maybe don't have the entire family over for a meal.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

Northern Territorians are allowed to gather with as many as 10 people, as long as they keep a distance of 1.5m.

Visiting parks and camping, outdoor gatherings, non-contact outdoor sports and exercising and training outdoors are all allowed again.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Western Australians have been warned to continue to maintain social distancing measures, especially during this weekend's Mother's Day celebrations.

Under the state's measures which were relaxed last week, the two-person limit on non-work activities has been increased to 10, providing people adhere to social distancing and good hygiene.

Picnics, boating, hiking, camping and group exercise are also now allowed.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

South Australia is yet to announce a relaxation of restrictions.

Under current laws, it's possible to gather with as many as 10 people as long as you keep a distance of 1.5m, and chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier has given her blessing for families to gather this Sunday.

TASMANIA

Premier Peter Gutwein will be outlining Tasmania's road map out of restrictions after today's National Cabinet meeting.

States to have last word on easing restrictions

Mr Morrison has said he won't prejudge premiers' decisions, noting the states are in charge of restrictions.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says the prime minister would try to shape decisions of state and territory leaders.

"If we're being honest, I think the federal government would like things to be back to normal a bit quicker and businesses to reopen," he told 2GB radio on Thursday.

"The states obviously have control of state schools and many of the decisions around the shopping centres and all that."

Today's National Cabinet meeting will decide on a "three-step framework" for various industries and sectors to make a staged return to normal, having received detailed medical advice.

The endgame is establishing a coronavirus-safe economy by July.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said state governments would make decisions about relaxing restrictions based on their circumstances.

"What we hope comes out of national cabinet … and what I expect, is a clear roadmap out, with clear stages," he said in Melbourne.

He said national standards would be set, with states given the power to switch between the different stages of restrictions.

