Stationhand suing employer for $1.5m for unsafe workplace

INJURED: Luke Williams, Collinsville, is suing his employer for more than $1.5million for injuries he sustained as a stationhand.

LUKE Williams, Collinsville, has suffered severe ongoing spinal injuries after working as a station hand and agricultural labourer for a Rockhampton-based company.

Mr Williams worked for James Becker and Co, at Birralee, 30kms south west of Collinsville, approximately 250kms from Mackay.

Mr Williams, 23,says he suffered two major injuries with the first on August 2, 2013 when he was instructed to clean out a two deck double cattle trailers.

Using a high pressure hose to wash the waste, the floor became muddy and both the roof and floors had varied ridges and struts that were hard to manoeuvre around.

At one point, Mr Williams stood up quickly from a crouched position and slammed the top of his head into the roof.

The head strike caused injury to his cervical spine, with a generalised musculo-ligamentous injury, soft tissue injury to the cervical spine at discs C3/4 and C/4/5 and injury to the right side facet joints.

On January 9, 2017, Mr Williams was cleaning a shed and was required to move a 60 litre drum which was two-thirds full.

When he lifted the drum, he said there was a "click" in his neck that shot pain and stiffness all over his body.

He then went on to do slashing afterwards and said his previous spinal injuries from 2013 re-occurred.

It is claimed, if the first two incidents hadn't occurred, the pain from the slashing would have only been neck/muscle strain which would have only lasted weeks.

He has not been able to return to employment since the second incident, in January 2017.

Mr Williams has lodged a claim through his solicitors, Swanwick Murray Roche, suing Kamarooka Investments Pty Ltd of James Becker and Co for a total of $1,587, 835.68.

The claim was filed in the Rockhampton Supreme Court on March 5, 2019.

It is claimed the incidents were caused by breaches of duty by Kamarooka, including failing to provide a safe plant and equipment and workplace and various other breaches.

For the first incident in cleaning out the cattle truck, Mr Williams claims he was not provided a hard hat.

For the second incident moving the 60 litre drum, Mr Williams claims he was not provided mechanical equipment or co-workers to assist.

Mr Williams has undergone invasive surgery and has a serious disability that he suffers severe pain from daily.

He has a very serious injury to his cervical spine which has an ongoing effect to his right arm.

He had worked since leaving school and hopes to one day work in the mines however his disability has a devastating effect on his ability to get a job.