STAY ALERT: QFES issues new warning for Gregory River

A bushfire a Gregory River has caused damage as it moved in a north, north-west direction from the Bruce Highway toward Longford Creek. Jordan Gilliland

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services has issued a new bushfire warning for the Gregory River blaze, currently burning near Ten Mile Creek.

The QFES alert issued a new "advice" warning.

"You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes," the alert said.

The fire is currently contained, with crews monitoring the situation, it said. Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call 000 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO: