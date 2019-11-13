Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A bushfire a Gregory River has caused damage as it moved in a north, north-west direction from the Bruce Highway toward Longford Creek.
A bushfire a Gregory River has caused damage as it moved in a north, north-west direction from the Bruce Highway toward Longford Creek. Jordan Gilliland
News

STAY ALERT: QFES issues new warning for Gregory River

Caitlan Charles
by
13th Nov 2019 7:32 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services has issued a new bushfire warning for the Gregory River blaze, currently burning near Ten Mile Creek. 

The QFES alert issued a new "advice" warning. 

"You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes," the alert said. 

The fire is currently contained, with crews monitoring the situation, it said. Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call 000 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

  • Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.
  • If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.
  • If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.
  • Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.
  • If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.
  • Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.
  • Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.
  • Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.
  • Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.
  • Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
  • Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

More Stories

fire gregory river proserpine
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airlie entrepreneur celebrates a business win

        premium_icon Airlie entrepreneur celebrates a business win

        News He's been inspired by the natural disasters experienced in the region, and has since built a business model that will help make a difference

        Popular market set to move soon

        premium_icon Popular market set to move soon

        News Long-awaited change for Airlie Beach market on the way.

        Born performer: From the Whitsundays to Broadway

        premium_icon Born performer: From the Whitsundays to Broadway

        News How this 15-year-old scored himself a ticket to NYC

        Paul's Pocket bushfire still burning

        Paul's Pocket bushfire still burning

        News Latest update on the fires in the Whitsundays.