Stay at Home Mum empire expands

TOGETHER Gympie couple Jody and Brendan Allen run one of Australia's most popular websites.

After launching Stay at Home Mum seven years ago, the entrepreneurial pair are expanding their digital empire with a hyper-local focus.

Tenacious Digital is the new addition to the Stay at Home Mum family, and is geared towards helping others build a successful business brand.

"We were constantly being asked how do we do what we do?" Brendan said.

"So we have now set aside some time to help people.

"(Tenacious Digital), is a tool for prospective entrepreneurs to start off," he said.The new project, developed with fellow Stay at Home Mum director and social media manager Nicole Millard offers content and video creation, social media management as well as website development and audience engagement coaching.

Brendan said the plan was to offer clients a service based on everything he and Jody had learnt in the last seven years.

While Jody remains at the helm of Stay at Home Mum, Brendan has taken his focus out of the flagship site and put it into the new project.

The expansion also includes the creation of the Gympie Small Business Group and a take over of the What's On In Gympie website from Tony Kishawi.

Brendan said while it would be naive to think the Stay at Home Mum element of the business would not benefit from the diversification, the motivation to evolve came down to a need to give back.

"The Small Business Group was set up to help," Brendan said.

It is about giving back and helping people.

"It is like business speed dating and it is attracting positive people."

"We are a local business and it's a way for locals to support each other.

"If I can help the community and feed my kids at the same time, that is a perfect world," he said.

The new look What's on in Gympie website will have an emphasis on current community events as well as the usual promotion of local businesses.

In his approach to the site, Brendan said he was not going to "reinvent the wheel."

He said visitors could expect more live videos that share positive Gympie experience.