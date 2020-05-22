Stay connected to Whitsunday Times: Top stories this week

Dear Valued Subscriber,



It's our goal every day to publish the best of our region's breaking news, sports, business and entertainment journalism that matters most to you. We also know that you live a busy life, so I have selected four key articles from this week in case you missed them. I hope you find this useful and enjoy reading.



We also publish newsletters twice a week that provide a summary of stories and issues that are making an impact in our community. You can sign up here to have them delivered to your inbox.



EDITOR'S PICKS

Insult to injury: Bareboat industry left scratching its head

The Whitsundays' bareboating industry is reeling after first being told they could operate, only to have that permission withdrawn six days later.

IN a "further blow" to the tourism industry, the Premier has announced that stage three of the Queensland roadmap could be pushed back from July to September, heaping yet more misery on Whitsundays' tourism operators. READ MORE

Costigan responds to investigation into COVID-19 travel

Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan responded to backlash over his visit to Cooktown last week.



Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan has responded to a police investigation launched into his visit to Far North Queensland last week, calling it an "orchestrated attempt of political assassination". READ MORE

Technology a game-changer for Bowen Mango farm

Mangos on production line at Marto's Mangoes.

MARTO'S Mangoes Farm have been awarded a $250,000 grant which will provide for new quality control technology, create news jobs and limit waste. READ MORE

REVEALED: Whitsunday towns most at risk of job losses

Research has revealed Proserpine residents could be most at risk of further job pain compared to other Whitsunday towns as the coronavirus continues to take its toll on the economy.

RESEARCH has revealed Proserpine residents could be most at risk of further job pain compared to other Whitsunday towns as the coronavirus continues to take its toll on the economy.

The Centre of Full Employment and Equity developed the Employment Vulnerability Index to illustrate which regions across Australia may have higher job losses and impacts from coronavirus. READ MORE

Thank you for subscribing to the Whitsunday Times. We're committed to keeping you connected with news you can trust.



Elyse Wurm

Editor

P.S. Did you know subscribers now have access to puzzles every day. Check them out here.

