Stay connected to Whitsunday Times: Top stories this week

EDITOR'S PICKS
Insult to injury: Bareboat industry left scratching its head
IN a "further blow" to the tourism industry, the Premier has announced that stage three of the Queensland roadmap could be pushed back from July to September, heaping yet more misery on Whitsundays' tourism operators. READ MORE
Costigan responds to investigation into COVID-19 travel
Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan has responded to a police investigation launched into his visit to Far North Queensland last week, calling it an "orchestrated attempt of political assassination". READ MORE
Technology a game-changer for Bowen Mango farm
MARTO'S Mangoes Farm have been awarded a $250,000 grant which will provide for new quality control technology, create news jobs and limit waste. READ MORE
REVEALED: Whitsunday towns most at risk of job losses
RESEARCH has revealed Proserpine residents could be most at risk of further job pain compared to other Whitsunday towns as the coronavirus continues to take its toll on the economy.
The Centre of Full Employment and Equity developed the Employment Vulnerability Index to illustrate which regions across Australia may have higher job losses and impacts from coronavirus. READ MORE
