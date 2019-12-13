Stay informed: Bushfire burning at Bowen

An advice warning is in place for Bowen.

AN ADVICE level warning is in place for a bushfire burning at Bowen.

As at 9.15pm Friday 13 December, a slow-moving bushfire was travelling in a southerly direction towards Rose Bay Road, Banyan Drive and Pandanus Street, Bowen.

This fire is now contained and properties are not under direct threat at this time, however firefighters will be conducting backburning operations this evening at the base of Rose Bay Hill.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

QFES has advised residents to stay up to date in case the situation changes.

Phone 000 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

- Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

- If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

- If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

- Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

- If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

- Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

- Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

- Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave. - Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

- Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

- Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.