Stayz responds to council’s ‘party house’ laws

Stayz said statewide regulation was needed to ensure consistency between short-term accommodation rentals.

HOLIDAY rental website Stayz has responded to Whitsunday Regional Council’s laws on ‘party houses’ saying state regulation is needed.

Local laws surrounding short-term accommodation were introduced in October last year and included a noise curfew, “good neighbour rules” and limits on the number of people permitted to stay in each bedroom.

While Stayz corporate affairs director Eacham Curry said it was understandable that Whitsunday Regional Council had imposed restrictions, but he hoped a statewide policy would be adopted to ensure compliance and keep rules consistent.

“Stayz condemns all instances of anti-social and bad behaviour in short-term rental accommodation,” he said.

“However, we believe the best way to deal with the small minority of problematic listings and travellers is through consistent, statewide regulation.”

This statewide regulation would include a registration scheme that covers all short-term rental listings as well as a strikes-based code of conduct and the creation of an industry body to monitor compliance and deal with complaints.

Mr Curry said by adopting these regulations the short-term accommodation sector could keep residents happy without discouraging renters with strict laws.

“Our regulatory solution will impose accountability on the entire sector and enable regulators to deal with complaints about amenity swiftly and decisively, all without putting the valuable economic uplift associated with the holiday rental sector at risk,” he said.

“Stayz understands the desire for action by local governments, but we urge patience while the Queensland Government moves to finalise its statewide regulatory framework.”

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the local council had lobbied State Government for restrictions around short-term accommodation rentals and hoped statewide laws would be developed in the near future.

“While we welcome parties and fun in the Whitsundays and that’s what we’re all about, there’s a time and a place for things,” he said.

“We don’t want to have a massive party in the middle of suburbia.

“We’re not trying to stamp out (short-term accommodation), we’re trying to work with the people to put some parameters around what they do and make some control measures.”

According to Stayz, the short-term rental sector injected $43 million into the Whitsunday region’s economy and supported 260 jobs across the region in 2017/18.

53,919 room nights of accommodation were booked via an online short-term rental platform across the Whitsunday region in 2017/18.