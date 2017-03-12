Steady sailing ahead.

COOKING UP A STORM: Chef Alex Beri gets creative in the kitchen.

MORE often then not, it is the simple things that keep people happy.

This is certainly the case at Anchor Bar which prides itself on getting the basics right.

Whether after a delicious pork roll with bahn mi sauce, a mouth-watering beef burger or premium quality New Zealand mussels, there is a lot to like.

Anchor Bar owner Josh Knutson said the "moorish” food ticked all the boxes for their customers.

"We are always continuing with our easy, affordable consistent food,” he said.

"The specials board is being used as an extension of our menu and that's where our chefs get creative.”

Approaching an impressive milestone, Anchor Bar plans to stick with the business model which has worked wonders for the venue for so long.

"We are now just completing our third year of business and we are a solid restaurant in town and make a good name for ourselves by constantly providing fresh well priced easy food,” Mr Knutson said.

"We are solid and keep it really simple, we are what we are and not much changes.”

Mr Knutson said he constantly received positive comments about his "friendly and attentive” staff who are the life and soul of the business.

Complete with a pool and view, there is plenty to like at Anchor Bar.