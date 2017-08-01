Steiner school planned for Whitsundays

A Steiner school is on the cards for the Whitsundays.

PLANS for a Whitsunday Steiner School are moving ahead, with an information afternoon now confirmed for Cannonvale on October 28.

Whitsunday Steiner School board president Nicole Cranny said the approval of charity status this week was also significant as it allowed for tax concessions and more affordable working arrangements with potential landlords as plans progressed.

Ms Cranny said it was hoped that a school building, most likely in Cannonvale, would be finished and ready for its first intake of prep to year 6 students in 2019.

She said the information afternoon - including a sausage sizzle, children's entertainment, and a cake stall - would be held at the Cannonvale VMR building to inform people about Steiner education and the school's plans for the future.

A Steiner school is on the cards for the Whitsundays. Contributed

There are 50 Steiner schools Australia-wide, and currently the closest Steiner schools to the Whitsundays are in Cairns and 1770.

Ms Cranny said the new school would have the capacity to open with up to three classes of children, with 20-25 children in each class.

She said it would ideally provide large outdoor spaces to allow for outdoor, practical classes and an "experimental" style of learning.

"The children learn by doing and experimenting. They're not told how it's done, they're shown how it's done," she said.

Classes would include gardening, building worm farms and building garden beds to teach skills such as maths and measurement.

Ms Cranny said Steiner education aimed to reduce the amount of pressure and stress on children, including extra testing and not being exposed to media, television, movies or screen time at a young age.

"The teachers in the schools are very calm; they love their job and they're so passionate about kids," she said.

"The children are not rushed to grow up. Childhood to Steiner is very protected. The benefits are that children get to be children and they get to play, and they learn through the play. And there's lessons in the play."

Ms Cranny said children were taught how to investigate situations and develop their own independence by using creativity to inspire how they lived their lives.

A Steiner school is on the cards for the Whitsundays. Contributed

Virginia Moller, acting CEO of Steiner Education Australia, said the new school would provide "a wonderful opportunity" for parents and children in the area to access a Steiner education which promoted the healthy development of children.

"Ultimately it promotes development of imagination and creativity in children and this is what we need for the future," she said.

Ms Moller said the curriculum provided an integration of "head, heart and hands".

"It's the integration of these which engages the children, and then they care about the learning. And if they care, they learn deeply," she said.

"They learn to connect with each other, with themselves, and they have a deep and wide knowledge of the world."

Australian Steiner schools use the Australian Steiner Curriculum Framework, which has been recognised by the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (Acara). The details of the curriculum are available on the Steiner Education Australia (SEA) website.

Forms to register interest for the new school, or an interest of future enrolment, will be available at the information afternoon, running from 1-4pm.

INFORMATION AFTERNOON

WHEN: Saturday, October 28, 1pm-4pm

WHERE: Cannonvale VMR building

COST: Free