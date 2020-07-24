Step aside Bali, Whitsundays is ready for schoolies

Harry Bruce's take on schoolies headed to the Whitsundays.

FORGET Bali, Year 12 students are being geared toward the Whitsundays for their post-school celebrations in a move that could provide a welcome boost to the region’s economy.

A halt on international travel has grounded plans for school leavers wanting to kick back after their final exams.

Enter, the Whitsundays.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said the Whitsundays was the perfect location for a post-school escape.

“Schoolies is such an important rite of passage for many Australian teenagers and the Whitsundays provides a fun and safe place for them to come and celebrate the end of their school years and get ready for the years ahead,” she said.

“It is an important market for the tourism industry, each year we have seen this market continue to strengthen.”

The rolling out of the welcome mat for school leavers comes with the launch of a new Adventure Tourism company, Schoolies XP.

The Whitsundays will roll out the welcome mat for schoolies travellers this year. Image: TEQ

The company will provide all inclusive “island journeys” for visitors to help fill the gap left by overseas escapes according to co-founder Chris Braat.

“We have worked hard to partner with award-winning adventure tourism tours (and) accommodation providers to pull together something really spectacular,” he said.

We know students will be stoked they explored our tropical paradise playground instead of heading to the Gold Coast or overseas.”

The tours involve a week-long trip starting in Airlie Beach and finishing in Cairns with the inaugural experience set for Sunday November 22.

Mrs Wheeler looked forward to welcoming the class of 2020 travelling with Schoolies XP.

“Unlike some overseas schoolies destinations, Australia is a safe option, but that doesn’t mean it will be less thrilling, less scenic, or less fun.

“The Whitsundays is an adventure haven, and we don’t mind a party.

“We’re delighted to this year be working with SchooliesXP on showcasing the highlights of North Queensland in particular the Whitsundays.”

However, Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford was unsure of whether Whitsunday Regional Council would come to the party with the 2020 schoolies program.

“It’s a very fluid situation at the moment,” she said.

“Council has an obligation to the safety of both the young people that may travel here … as well as the residents.

“We’re taking advice from Queensland Health and higher powers.

“We don’t quite know what we’re doing yet but there will be a decision made in the first half of August as to whether we proceed with our safety response.

“The last thing we need is an outbreak of COVID.”