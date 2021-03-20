Step back in time: Proserpine Guardian top stories in 1981

FLASHBACK: Geoff Muntz (centre) with Proserpine State School leaders (from left) Lowana Moxham, David Dobe, Dawn Court and Alan Toomey. Photo: Proserpine Guardian, March 12, 1981

FLASHBACK: Geoff Muntz (centre) with Proserpine State School leaders (from left) Lowana Moxham, David Dobe, Dawn Court and Alan Toomey. Photo: Proserpine Guardian, March 12, 1981

Here’s what was making news in the Proserpine Guardian on March 19, 1981:

Town planning

The provision of finance for water reticulation and sewage far outstripped the council‘s normal resources so it was decided to charge developers a contribution.

Many points in the proposed new town plan were ironed out.

Rotary address

Local cattleman Ron Muller described a recent trip to American cattle feedlots where up to 35,000 cattle were fattened up on corn and alfalfa with not a blade of grass visible.

High school scene

Forty students will embark on a 10-day Snowy Mountains excursion, which would include a guided tour of Canberra and a cruise of Sydney Harbour.

The trip was organised by Peter Traynor.

More stories:

Beloved tradition back in Proserpine after 25yr hiatus

‘Matter of urgency’: Push for drainage review in Proserpine

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Softball

Cheryl Wren was selected for the NQ softball team following trials in Charters Towers.

Close debate with Mackay

Proserpine Jaycees, Frank Wren, Julie O’Brien and Kieran Lewis, debated the motion that ‘science is a menace to civilisation’.

They placed second to a well-spoken Mackay team.

CWA meeting

Two new members, Florrie Foot and Lilla Kraft, were welcomed.

Meals on wheels

An appeal for new kitchen deliveries was sought through various church and service organisations.

Rotaryannes

The March social was held at Joan Cuddihy’s home in Sterry St with Audry Horsford as co-hostess.

Whitsunday Coast News

Bob Porter, proprietor of Whitsunday Village at Airlie Beach, announced a $10 million expansion program.

The new two-storey development will be known as Whitsunday Terraces.

Great win for the Brahmans.

The Brahmans proved too strong in all departments against the Pirates with an easy win 36-13.

Bill Lade gave swift sure service enabling Mick Muller to make some nice breaks and score a good try.

Mel Deicke (returning from injury) scored three tries and Phillips 5/8 and McDonald and Shoebridge on the wings were always dangerous.

Table tennis

The best players in several close encounters in the third round were S Hinschen, who was undefeated, as well as T and D Daley.

Thank you to the dedicated Proserpine Museum volunteers who collate the information we publish on the Whitsunday Times website each week.