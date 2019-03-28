Step out in style at 000 ball

FUNDRAISER: Ball-goers danced the night away at last year's Whitsunday 000 Charity Ball.

FUNDRAISER: Ball-goers danced the night away at last year's Whitsunday 000 Charity Ball. Marty Strecker Photography

LOCALS will be able to put on their best dresses and suits for a fundraising night out in Airlie Beach in June.

The Whitsunday 000 Charity Ball will see people dance the night away while raising money for local charities.

Co-organiser and Whitsunday Water Police officer Senior Constable Brett Norris is already looking towards a big night, and is expecting a sell-out crowd for this year's event.

It is the second year in a row the event has run in its current form, although the ambulance, fire brigade and police used to annually get together several years ago for a ball.

Last year's event attracted 360 ball-goers but Snr Constable Norris expects to easily beat that this year, with organisers capping numbers at 500 for the June 1 event.

"We have very limited events of this style in Airlie Beach," Snr Constable Norris said.

"It's an awesome night out. Everyone had a ball (last year).

"And all funds raised go back to the community."

Tickets for the ball are $80 each and include a drink on arrival and canapes throughout the night.

There will be plenty to keep ball-goers entertained, with four bands - The Dazeychains, Cactus, The Fox and under the Radar - taking to the stage on the night.

All proceeds from the night will go to local beneficiaries.

While not all groups to receive donations from this year's event have been decided on, Give Me 5 For Kids will be among them.

All money for that organisation goes back to hospitals in Proserpine and Mackay to benefit local residents.

"The idea is to give money back to the community," Snr Constable Norris said.

As there is limited parking at Shute Harbour Airport where the ball is being held, buses will run from Airlie Beach, Cannonvale and Jubilee Pocket at a cost of $5 per person.

"The best way of getting there is on the bus," Snr Constable Norris said.

Tickets are available from whitsundaytickets.com.au.

FAST FACTS:

What: Whitsunday 000 Charity Ball

Where: Shute Harbour Airport, Flametree

When: June 1, 6pm to midnight

Cost: $80