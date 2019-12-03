Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stephanie Gilmore, the most successful women's surfer in history, has won her fifth Maui Pro, in Hawaii, beating fellow Australian Tyler Wright.
Stephanie Gilmore, the most successful women's surfer in history, has won her fifth Maui Pro, in Hawaii, beating fellow Australian Tyler Wright.
Surfing

Steph Gilmore wrecks Wright’s comeback

by David Riccio
3rd Dec 2019 9:35 AM

MENTOR and close friend Stephanie Gilmore has ended Tyler Wright's stunning comeback run to surfing after 17 months out of the water.

Gilmore, the most successful women's surfer in history, won her fifth Maui Pro, in Hawaii, beating fellow-Australian Wright.

Gilmore arrived at the final in sizzling form after beating 2019 world champion Carissa Moore in the semi-final.

Wright, Australia's two-time world surfing champion, made her return to the season-ending world tour event in Maui after being forced to put her career on hold for 17 months with a debilitating virus.

So serious was the virus, Wright suffered a mess of neurological issues, including her being unable to hold a conversation.

Yet despite returning to the water 10kg lighter, Wright stunned her rivals by progressing all the way to the final.

Wright and Gilmore share a tight bond and their mateship was evident in the final as they traded scores in the decreasing swell.

(L-R) Gilmore and Wright embrace on the podium.
(L-R) Gilmore and Wright embrace on the podium.

 

Gilmore, a seven-time world champion, came up with the superior wave choices and scores, with Wright unable to secure an eight-point ride with six minutes remaining to overtake her counterpart.

The Aussie pair embraced in the water with Gilmore elated to secure yet another tour event victory and Wright thrilled to show she will be a force in 2020.

More Stories

carissa moore hawaii maui pro stephanie gilmore tyler wright
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Complete chaos': New memorial to be created for anniversary

        premium_icon 'Complete chaos': New memorial to be created for anniversary

        News January will mark 50 years since one of the worst cyclones hit the Whitsundays.

        • 3rd Dec 2019 9:25 AM
        Christensen hits back at claims he visited 'adult venue'

        premium_icon Christensen hits back at claims he visited 'adult venue'

        Politics Dawson MP responds to claims he is a 'regular' at Philippines adult entertainment...

        Greenies want to keep us off tourist track

        premium_icon Greenies want to keep us off tourist track

        Travel Tourism numbers are down by as much as 40 per cent in parts of Queensland

        Govt report outlines challenges ahead for Great Barrier Reef

        premium_icon Govt report outlines challenges ahead for Great Barrier Reef

        News Report urges action on big threats facing reef.