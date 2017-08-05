Stepping out of the comfort zone

Miss Dellaray Dixon, Rachel Moran, Kiki La Rule, Lolly May, Paige Turner and Kitschy Kylie took part in the Miss Pin Up competition at the Whitsunday Reef Festival.

IMPROVISATION was a defining feature of this year's Miss Pin Up competition at the Reef Festival.

And for librarian Sheridan Faletti, her quick on the spot thinking landed her second place.

Playing on her reputation as a book lover, she fashioned herself a stage name "Paige Turner”, picked up a second hand book and went on stage.

"One of the judges asked me to enter this morning (and) I'm actually a librarian so the Paige Turner thing was a bit of a quirk,” she said.

Lauren Heitman (Lolly May) won the competition to claim the title "Miss Revvin' the Reef” and Kylie Forgione (KiKi La Rule) won third.

"I love the fact that it is for everyone and you don't have to be that stick figure to be a part of it,” she said.

"I didn't know any of these girls and straight away I didn't feel nervous around them.”

Kylie Forgione (Kiki La Rule) said this was her first time entering the competition and encouraged others to let their expressive nature shine.

"This is all about stepping out of your comfort zone,” she said

"Next year maybe we should have a Miss Miniature Pin up competition as well which would be cute.”

Other contestants which took part in the event included "Miss Dellaray Dixon”, "Rachel Moran” and "Kitschy Kylie”.

The top three contestants took home a range of prizes donated by local businesses, including beauty products.