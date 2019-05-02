My ultimate packing hack fixes everything

As a TV weatherman who has spent the past 15 years in "more hotel rooms than my own home", Steve Jacobs, has packed and repacked his suitcase more times than most of us could imagine. The Today Show regular and Helloworld travel series presenter reveals his check-in and carry-on tips and trips.

MY PACKING STYLE IS …

Efficient and hyper-organised. With 15 years and nearly 3000 flights travelling with Today, I would consider myself an expert. The more you travel the better you get at packing. I have discovered so many little hacks over the years that make travelling a lot easier.

MY ESSENTIALS FOR A WORK TRIP …

Thermal long johns! They may be daggy, but they take use minimal space and enable me to travel light while keeping warm in cold conditions. A work trip for me can include five days and various weather conditions, ranging from tropical beaches to snowy mountains, so I need to be prepared.

I PACK FOR A HOLIDAY BY …

Being a little weather obsessed. I always check the conditions before I leave. If the weather is going to be consistent you can halve the packing you need to do for a trip and this saves a lot more space in your luggage to buy a few extra pieces when on vacation.

My favourite type of holiday is anywhere tropical and off the grid. Vanuatu is perfect all year-round and has palm trees, hammocks and crystal blue water - I love it so much I ended up buying a place there. All I need to pack is a few pairs of boardies, T-shirts and thongs. It's my happy place.

Steve Jacobs in Broome.



MY LUGGAGE IS …

Rimowa. Their bags are light, strong and stylish. The aluminium range is a little more pricey but it's well worth it if you travel often. The more bumped and bruised they get, the better they look.

MY OUTFIT WHEN I TRAVEL …

Jeans, T-shirt and shirt. I like to feel comfortable and relaxed on a plane. I normally wear my coat on-board to save extra space in my luggage. Every little bit helps.

MY TOP CARRY-ON TIP IS …

To make sure you're prepared. For example, already having your carry on toiletries packed in plastic bag, so that security is quick and easy. Saving time and frustration is key for me when travelling. So many people waste time having to open and re-pack their bags.

I NEVER BOARD A FLIGHT WITHOUT …

My iPad and noise cancelling headphones - I prefer Bose which drowns out all ambient noise. When you travel a lot, this is the only time to really zone out and relax, so try to make the most of it.

Today Show weatherman Steve Jacobs in Vanuatu.



MY TOP PACKING HACK …

Is to be selective and to under-pack. Choose clothing that coordinates and stick to a simple colour palette. For me it's whites, blues and greys. This can drastically decrease the amount of clothes you need for a trip.

MY WASH BAG STAPLES INCLUDE …

My Doctor Spiller cleanser and moisturiser is a must, as is good sunscreen. I pack travel-size toiletries to save on weight and space. The one thing I don't pack is shaving cream. You can use soap or shower gel from the hotel instead.

THE BIGGEST PACKING MISTAKE I MADE WAS …

Just a few weeks ago. I meticulously planned and packed for a work trip to Darwin and then left my suitcase at work. I had to buy a new wardrobe at the airport. Fortunately it's so hot in Darwin I didn't need to buy too much!

I MAKE A HOTEL ROOM FEEL LIKE HOME BY …

Taking something to remind me of my two beautiful young daughters. It can be a note, a photograph, or a toy - whatever it is, it'll help make me smile while I'm away and remind me that I have the two best reasons in the world to hurry home.

