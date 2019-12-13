Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Radio host Steve Price will not be returning to airwaves on 2GB and 4BC next year, with reports the star has been “sacked”.
Radio host Steve Price will not be returning to airwaves on 2GB and 4BC next year, with reports the star has been “sacked”.
News

Steve Price ‘sacked’ from radio gigs

13th Dec 2019 5:56 PM

Radio host Steve Price will reportedly not be returning to the airwaves on 2GB and 4BC next year.

Price was reportedly "sacked" after not being able to agree to new terms with the station, 7 News and Michael Smith News have reported.

An email from Macquarie Media Limited's managing director of radio, Tom Malone, said Price would not be returning to his afternoons slot on 2GB and 4BC in 2020.

"Steve has been a presenter on Macquarie Radio stations for almost 10 years, firstly on MTR in Melbourne before hosting Nights across the network, and finally Afternoons from earlier this year," Mr Malone said.

"Unfortunately, Steve and I could not agree on the best way forward for 2020.

"I'd like to thank Steve for his terrific contribution to Macquarie Radio, and we wish him well for the future."

2gb 4bc steve price

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Santa stop here: Christmas light map

        premium_icon Santa stop here: Christmas light map

        News Take a look at the houses getting into the festive spirit this Christmas.

        What Platinum award actually means for marina

        premium_icon What Platinum award actually means for marina

        News Coral Sea Marina Resort explains how award will boost tourism.

        Club pushes to re-establish women’s team

        premium_icon Club pushes to re-establish women’s team

        News First development squad to give players a pathway to senior levels.

        COSTO’S CAPITAL IDEA: Mackay snubbed as state hub

        premium_icon COSTO’S CAPITAL IDEA: Mackay snubbed as state hub

        Politics Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has put forward his pick for a North Queensland...