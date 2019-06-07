Girls bashed because they refused to kiss

Melania Geymonat was bashed for refusing to kiss her girlfriend in public.

Melania Geymonat was bashed for refusing to kiss her girlfriend in public.

Horrifying pictures show a Ryanair flight attendant and her girlfriend covered in blood after a gang of men savagely attacked them on a London bus - because they refused to kiss for the thugs' entertainment.

Melania Geymonat, 28, of Uruguay, was on the bus with her American girlfriend Chris after an evening out in West Hampstead in the early hours of May 30.

Ms Geymonat, who lives in Essex, said the pair decided to sit at the front because they both enjoyed the novelty of a double-decker bus.

Then a gang of young men behind them saw they were a couple and started to demand they kiss while making crude sexual gestures.

"They wanted us to kiss so they could watch us," she said.

"I tried to defuse the situation as I'm not a confrontational person, telling them to please leave us alone as Chris wasn't feeling well."

The men, who were in their 20s or 30s, began throwing things and the couple told them to stop.

"The next thing I remember was Chris in the middle of them and they were beating her," Ms Geymonat said.

"I didn't think about it and went in. I was pulling her back and trying to defend her so they started beating me up.

"I don't even know if I was knocked unconscious.

"I felt blood, I was bleeding all over my clothes and all over the floor.

"We went downstairs and the police were there."

Melania Geymonat was left with a black eye after the assault — and may have also suffered a broken nose.

Melania is waiting to find out if her nose was broken in the vile attack.

She said there were at least four of them and one spoke Spanish while the others had a British accent.

The attackers also robbed the couple before fleeing the bus.

Ms Geymonat, who moved to the UK in February and is on a year's sabbatical from her medical studies, said she felt safe as a gay woman in London and was stunned by the attack.

She released the picture to raise awareness of violence against women and gay people.

"It's not something isolated, it's common. We were seen as entertainment, that's what makes me so angry," she said.

London's Metropolitan Police have been contacted for a comment.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission