Still time to enter prize draw

WHITSUNDAY locals may find themselves better off by the end of March, thanks to Whitsunday Shopping Centre's $10,000 giveaway.

The seven-week competition was launched on February 2, running weekly until major prizes are drawn March 25.

Shoppers can enter the competition by spending $10 at any specialty store at Whitsunday Shopping Centre, and will go into the running to win either a weekly $50 prize, or a major prize of $500, $1000 or $5000 in gift vouchers.

Local business owner Karen Rix said the competition would have a positive effect on the community as Whitsunday residents were encouraged to spend at stores in the centre.

"It's a brilliant way to get people keep coming back to spend in the specialty stores,” Ms Rix said.

"If they win, they can come back again, spend and put money back into the local businesses,” she said.

"With the final draw being just before Easter, it's really going to help someone, especially with the variety there (at Whitsunday Shopping Centre).”

Twenty locals have already won a $50 gift voucher to spend at the centre.

There are four weeks left and $9000 worth in prizes up for grabs.