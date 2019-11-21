Stimulus package skips regional areas

State Opposition leader Deb Frecklington said regional Queensland had been ignored by yesterday’s stimulus package.

She said Bundaberg had missed out on critical infrastructure spending as both the State and Federal Governments played catch-up after years of underspending in the region.

"We need a stimulus package to get Queensland working," she said.

"Regional Queensland has missed out and I don't think it's right.

"Both levels of government aren't doing enough to tackle the drought."

She said the biggest threat to the Queensland economy was lack of water security and drought, something further irritated by the happenings at Paradise Dam.

"Another kick in the guts for Bundaberg and Wide Bay is no new money for the Bruce Highway which is in desperate need of repair."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the infrastructure spend would fast-track a host of transport projects over the state and, most importantly, bring jobs.

The deal which was agreed with Prime Minister Scott Morrison will bring an extra $1.9 billion toward safer roads and rail for regional Queensland.

"I have always said we work best when we work together and this proves it," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Mr Morrison said the package would be a boost to the economy, bringing forward more than $440 million in federal funding.

"By bringing forward these important road projects we will drive jobs, boost the economy and make Queensland roads and highways safer, while reducing travel times."

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt used the opportunity to continue to push for the state government to get on board with the Hinkler Regional Deal.

He also pushed for the release of the reports, costs and plans relating to the situation at Paradise Dam.

"I congratulate Deb Frecklington on the work she has done on Bradfield 2.0 and look forward to my state LNP colleagues committing to further infrastructure in this region," Mr Pitt said.