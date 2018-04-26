Stinger expert warns of extended Whitsunday season

A box jellyfish swimming at the Port of Airlie marina photographed by Marlene Hicks earlier this year.

A MARINE expert from James Cook University warns the usual end the official stinger season this year will not come at the end of April.

Associate professor of the Australian Institute of Tropical Health and Medicine, Jamie Seymour told the Whitsunday Times increased water temperatures and heavy rain have increased the likelihood of irukandji and box jellyfish being active in Whitsunday and Mackay waters beyond April.

"With the current temperatures we currently have I would be suggesting the stinger season will be elongated for at least another three of four weeks,” he said.

"When we get water temperatures that are elevated beyond what they normally would be and it then comes down to whether we get these monstrous south-est sea breezes and when the rainfall events occur.

"Last year the big rainfall events were back in December and January and that tends to fire up the (stinger) season.

"Given that we had enormous rainfall event two of three weeks ago right down the east coast it has fired up the season again.”

Mr Seymour said the typical life cycle from creation to death of stingers took up to three months to complete.

"You then need to add two months to that roughly before you are going to see those animals get to maturity, spawn and die.”

If strong winds develop off the coast the animals will not have the chance to get to shore and spawn and numbers will be reduced.

"The biggest issue now in the next week or two if we get three or four days of really calm weather all hell will break loose,” Mr Seymour said.

"Because the animals will come ashore and they are going to end up where people are swimming before they die.”

Both irukandji and box jellyfish begin life as polyp before getting a biological cue and turn into a tiny jellyfish about one millimetre long.

"These animals don't hang around for eight or nine months.

"They hang around until they get to a mature size, they spawn and die,” he said.

Though box jellyfish will never move beyond the southern tip of the Great Barrier Reef, irukandji have been responsible for stings on the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Seymour said increasing water temperature was diving irukandji further south each year.