Stinger invasion closes Whitsunday beaches

Peter Carruthers | 19th Feb 2017 9:07 AM
A member of the Whitsunday Coast Lifesaving Club with the box jellyfish caught at Boat Haven Beach yesterday.
A member of the Whitsunday Coast Lifesaving Club with the box jellyfish caught at Boat Haven Beach yesterday.

AN influx of deadly box jelly fish has prompted a stern warning from Whitsunday Coast Life Saving Club.

Boathaven Beach was closed yesterday after life guards found multiple box jellyfish after a routine trawl of the popular swimming area.

A deflated stinger net at the beach was also cited as a reason for the beach closure.

"Box jellyfish found on Boathaven Beach. The net has also been deflated due to damage. No swimming advised," a post on the club's Facebook page read yesterday.

Around the corner at Airlie Beach on Friday more box jellyfish were captured, this time by Adrian Conner while he was collecting water to build one of his dragon sandcastles.

The box jellyfish caught by Adrian Connor at Airlie Beach on Thursday.
The box jellyfish caught by Adrian Connor at Airlie Beach on Thursday.

"Anyone thinking of having a swim at Airlie maybe think again because I was just getting water for my sandcastle and I didn't even notice until I poured the water into a bigger bucket," he Facebook post read.

"I had scooped up a box jelly fish about one meter off shore...be careful and please tell your friends."

Boathaven Beach will be dragged again today, follow the Whitsunday Coast Lifesaving Club on Facebook for further updates.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach boathaven beach box jellyfish stingers whitsunday coast lifesaving club whitsundays

