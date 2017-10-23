Stinger net 'mellows out' the fear

WITH a net installed just in time for stinger season, families and beach lovers are heading to Cannonvale Beach in droves to escape the heat.

This was certainly the case for Pamela Shubert and her daughter Nevaeh as they made the most of an afternoon swim across the foreshore.

Ms Shubert takes daily walks to Cannonvale Beach and said the installation of the stinger net put her mind at some ease, with respect to her daughters safety in the water.

"We live nearby and to be able to come down here and look at the water... there is the fear of can we swim in it?” she said.

"And this (stinger net) kind of mellows out that fear, but its still there.”

Everyone we have crossed paths with said it's great this is up because it wasn't here last year.”

Division 2 councillor Ron Petterson said he recevied positive community feedback on the stinger net, but warned beach goers that they couldn't be guaranteed safety.

"Stinger nets - they offer some protection but are not 100% fool proof. Nothing ever is you have to practice due diligence and be careful.”

The stinger net installation also comes as the Cannonvale Beach upgrade approaches completion.

Cr Petterson said once finished, it would result in a top quality family friendly precinct.

"We are trying to create areas where families can be together - it's a whole link up of putting everything together rather than spreading (facilities) across three different areas of the beach,” he said.

The upgrade will include a kids playground suitable for the 1-5 age group and new BBQ areas.