28°
News

Stinger nets soon to be rolled out

The junior life guards at Boathaven Beach with their new rope.
The junior life guards at Boathaven Beach with their new rope. Kym Hepburn
by Jacob Wilson

GOOD news awaits swimmers looking to enjoy a safe swim across Whitsunday beaches this stinger season.

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokeswoman confirmed a stinger net would be installed at Boathaven Beach in October and in Cannonvale Beach as soon as foreshore upgrade works were completed, due in November.

While no stinger net was set up at Cannonvale Beach last year, one vocal resident was thrilled to hear it was going ahead this year.

Maz McDougall said stinger nets would give people peace of mind and would encourage more people to visit the area.

"It doesn't keep our irukandji (jellyfish) out and we know it doesn't, but it does keep out nasties like box jellyfish, so it gives you a relative peace of mind,” she said.

The Cannonvale Beach upgrade will include new barbecue and shelter areas in addition to the creation of a new playground and exercise equipment.

Ms McDougall said she expected the area would be a superb family-friendly spot once the upgrade and stinger net comes to fruition.

There is also good news for Conway and Dingo Beach with both stinger nets undergoing insurance repairs and expected to be in working order prior to stinger season.

Stinger season runs from October to May.

Topics:  irukandji jellyfish stinger nets stingers whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cartoonist found the funny side of news

Cartoonist found the funny side of news

RENOWNED Whitsunday Times Squak Squad cartoonist Glenn Hope died on Friday.

Expect a rainy, hot and stormy summer

As many as 11 cyclones are expected to threaten Australian waters this summer.

Rainy, hot and stormy summer.

'This is my new home'

ADDING COLOUR: New Hemingway's restaurant manager Arvid Noack is off to a flying start.

Hemingway's restaurant manager will go extra mile

More time to apply for Cat C

Complete Business Solutions mentor Petina Tieman, Office of Small Business Queensland Government Chris Heron, Outside-In Strategic mentor Don McKenzie visiting Beach Book Boutique owners BJ and Robert Harris in a free cyclone recovery small business mentoring session last month.

Small businesses can apply for Category C Recovery Grants until Jan

Local Partners