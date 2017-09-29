Stinger nets soon to be rolled out

The junior life guards at Boathaven Beach with their new rope.

The junior life guards at Boathaven Beach with their new rope. Kym Hepburn

GOOD news awaits swimmers looking to enjoy a safe swim across Whitsunday beaches this stinger season.

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokeswoman confirmed a stinger net would be installed at Boathaven Beach in October and in Cannonvale Beach as soon as foreshore upgrade works were completed, due in November.

While no stinger net was set up at Cannonvale Beach last year, one vocal resident was thrilled to hear it was going ahead this year.

Maz McDougall said stinger nets would give people peace of mind and would encourage more people to visit the area.

"It doesn't keep our irukandji (jellyfish) out and we know it doesn't, but it does keep out nasties like box jellyfish, so it gives you a relative peace of mind,” she said.

The Cannonvale Beach upgrade will include new barbecue and shelter areas in addition to the creation of a new playground and exercise equipment.

Ms McDougall said she expected the area would be a superb family-friendly spot once the upgrade and stinger net comes to fruition.

There is also good news for Conway and Dingo Beach with both stinger nets undergoing insurance repairs and expected to be in working order prior to stinger season.

Stinger season runs from October to May.