Stolen car driven to police

JUST three days after being released from prison for a similar offence, a Cannonvale woman was found driving a stolen car while disqualified by court order - and she drove it to a police station.

Holly Elle Henderson pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to breaching her bail condition, driving while disqualified by a court order and the unlawful use of a motor vehicle

Magistrate Simon Young credited the 22-year-old's status as a "young person'' for her escaping more time in the slammer, saying she would "benefit from rehabilitation in the community''.

"A period of imprisonment is a last resort,” he said.

"Your history shows a great number of serious entries and I think it reflects someone who had a good start and then fell into the trap of using dangerous drugs.”

The court heard that Henderson, a mother of one who has struggled with a drug problem for years, relapsed on the morning of October 9 last year.

Police prosecutor Hannah Beard said that after meeting up with some people who had possession of the stolen vehicle, Henderson dropped them off at a house and took over driving to drop her friend at Wynnum police station so he could comply with his bail reporting condition.

Duty lawyer Rosemary Varley said Henderson's friend had said he had borrowed the car from a family member.

"She accepts she was driving... and it was very foolish decision making on her part,” Ms Varley said.

"She is not in any way alleged to have anything to do with stealing the vehicle.''

In a separate incident, Henderson failed to report to Whitsunday Police Station as part of her mandatory bail condition on November 29 last year.

Ms Varley said Henderson could not get away from working at her father's kebab shop because an employee called in sick.

"I am instructed her father or employer did submit a letter to the police.”

Mr Young said Henderson had shown a contemptuous disregard for the authority of the court.

"I note you had only been released from prison three days earlier for a fail to stop charge,” Mr Young said.

Henderson received three months of imprisonment wholly suspended for two years, lost her licence for two years and was fined $1000 for the disqualified driving charge. She was fined $300 for the unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Henderson's probation order was resentenced to span 18 months and include a drug testing condition.

Convictions were recorded on all charges.