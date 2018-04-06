Stolen Car, Whitsundays

Stolen Car: Whitsunday police are appealing for residents to be on the lookout for a 2004 model black Mitsubishi lancer sedan, registration number 255 WJO.

WHITSUNDAY police are appealing for residents to be on the lookout for a stolen 2004 model black Mitsubishi lancer sedan, registration number 255 WJO.

This car was taken from outside a residence on Parker Road in Cannonvale between 6.30am and 5.30pm on March 27.

The method of entry and theft has not yet been confirmed.

If you know of the stolen car's location or you have information about the offence itself, call the Whitsunday police station on 0749 488 888 or contact Crime Stoppers any time of the day anonymously.

The police report number to refer to is QP1800576351.