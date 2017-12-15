Stolen dinghy from Cannonvale

AN inflatable 2009 model Barefoot white and blue coloured dinghy has been stolen between October 31 and November 2 from Mcintosh Drive in Cannonvale.

The vessell was 2.3 metres long with a hard metal bottom and was taken after being parked in front of a business.

A 2013 model, yamaha (petrol) 3A model outboard motor was fitted at the time it was stolen.

Police are encouraging residents in the area to share the image above and encouraging anyone who may have information linked to the matter to call the Whitsunday police station on 0749 488 888 or you can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 any time of the day.

The police reference number is QP1702188301.