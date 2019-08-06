Menu
An image of the kite which was allegedly stolen from the back of a ute in Cannonvale.
Crime

STOLEN: Have you seen these items?

Georgia Simpson
by
6th Aug 2019 11:27 AM
A KITE surfing kit has been stolen from the back of a ute in Cannonvale.

Police said between 8pm on August 3 and 7am on August 4, an unknown person interfered with the tie-down cover on the tray of a dual-cab vehicle parked on Saint Martins Lane.

They said a kite surfing kit, which was kept in a Cabrinha bag was taken from the ute.

Anyone who may have information about the location of the stolen item or the offence itself is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901507014

Whitsunday Times

