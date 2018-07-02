UPDATE: Reckless car hijackers still on the run

Scenes of crime officers examine a stolen blue ute which was crashed on Harvey Road, Gladstone on Sunday July 1.

UPDATE 6.54AM: Police are still on the hunt for the reckless thieves who led police on a chase through Calliope and the streets of Gladstone in a stolen Jeep.

This morning Queensland Police Service confirmed the drivers of the Stolen Jeep had not been arrested and were still on the run after police lost sight of them heading into Gladstone last night.

QPS said the drivers have already racked up a string of offences including, theft, dangerous operation of a vehicle and evading police.

Residents are being urged to watch out for a black Jeep with registration 775 TXL.

11.51PM: POLICE are continuing to search for the stolen Jeep as it speeds through Gladstone's streets.

Within the last hour it has been spotted at Calliope - again - and at the BP service station on Aerodrome Rd where the drivers are alleged to have stolen fuel.

Police are urging people to take care on the roads, not to approach the vehicle and to call Triple Zero (000) if they spot it.

11.02PM: THE stolen black Jeep with registration 775 TXL has been spotted travelling at high speed through streets around the New Auckland area.

10.14PM: THE daughter of the crashed ute's owner has thanked the community for their help in sharing news about the vehicle's theft so quickly on Facebook.

Helena Sant spoke to The Observer at the scene of the crash at Kirkwood.

She said her family had been celebrating her 25th birthday at a home in Clinton when a Jeep pulled up outside their house and the keys to the ute were stolen.

"The scariest part is probably that someone was in the house while we were all there," Ms Sant said.

Listen to the full interview via Soundcloud below:

9.21PM: FORENSIC officers are examining the crashed blue ute for evidence as the hunt continues for the black Jeep reported stolen earlier today.

The Observer understands the men believed to be driving the vehicle are suspected of being responsible for a number of vehicle thefts across Central Queensland over the past few days.

Sections of Harvey Rd and Kirkwood Rd are currently closed as police continue their investigations.

BREAKING, 8.07PM: A second car reported as stolen today, this one a blue Mazda utility from a Clinton, has hit a guard rail and been abandoned on Harvey Rd near the roundabout intersection with Kirkwood Rd.

The ute was still running with the keys in the ignition when police arrived, according to a police spokesman.

It was seen earlier this evening travelling together with a black Jeep reported stolen from a property on Gladstone Monto Rd this morning.

That Jeep has since sped through Calliope once again, avoiding police again by swerving onto the wrong side of the road.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

A blue ute has been found crashed near the intersection of Harvey Rd and Kirkwood Rd. Matt Taylor

7.00PM: POLICE were led on a chase through the streets of Calliope this morning by a person driving a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle, a black Jeep, was reported stolen shortly after 9am from a property at Kalpowar* on Gladstone Monto Rd.

Police patrols came across the vehicle as it was travelling into Calliope, but it avoided them by driving erratically at high speed, at one point crossing onto the wrong side of the road and staying there for a considerable period of time.

The Jeep reported stolen from Kalpowar early this morning. Facebook

It was spotted pulling into a service station on Stirrat St shortly after 11am, but left quickly after police drove past.

At one point the Jeep was driven through a park to avoid being intercepted by police, before the chase was called off to avoid risk to the public.

A police media spokesman said anybody who thinks they have seen the Jeep, which has the registration number 775 TXL, can inform them by calling Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

*Initial reports stated the vehicle was stolen from a property at Boynedale and only included a partial registration number. The story has been updated to reflect new information.