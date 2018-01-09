Stolen jet skis in Cannonvale

Images of the two jet-ski's stolen yesterday.

BETWEEN 1pm and 7:20pm yesterday two jet-skis stored on an unregistered trailer were stolen from vacant land on Galbraith Park Drive near Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale.

The jet-skis were signed as being for sale and visible from the side of the road.

One was described as a 1995 Bombardier Sea-doo, yellow and white in colour, registration number ZQ859Q and the other was a 1995 Tigershark Montego Deluxe, turquoise and white in colour, registration number ZQ868Q.

Anyone who has information either on their current where-abouts or the offence itself is encouraged to call the Whitsunday police station on 4948 8888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 any time of the day.

The police reference number to refer to is QP1800049788.