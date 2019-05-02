STOLEN: Jewellery taken from Whitsunday home

Police are seeking information in relation to stolen jewellery.

Police are seeking information in relation to stolen jewellery. Kevin Farmer

POLICE are looking for jewellery stolen from a Shute Harbour home in the past two months.

A Bulgari necklace and an earring are believed to have been stolen from a house in Bay Terrace between March 9 and April 28.

Police said the jewellery was inside a pouch that was kept in a zipped up jacket pocket in a wardrobe at the home.

There are currently no images of the missing items available, but police said the jewellery was easily identifiable.

The Bulgari earring is 18 karat gold, with two round mother of pearls fitted in a 40 round mounted pave setting.

The 18 karat gold Bulgari necklace has one shaped mother of pearl fitted, one round mounted 0.20 karat diamond 0.20 karat in a four round mounted pave setting.

Anyone with information about the stolen items, or the theft should contact police on 131 444, and quote the reference number QP1900848764.