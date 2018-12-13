Stolen military medals returned

A man has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of suspected stolen property after he was found with items including stolen military war medals.

MILITARY medals that did not belong to him were among the items a man was found with when he was arrested in Airlie Beach.

Jamie William Lang, 39, of Bagotville in NSW, pleaded guilty in a video link to Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to a charge of unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police found five military medals on a chest board, a military bucket hat and a sewing kit in a bag Lang had when they arrested him for another matter in Airlie Beach on November 19.

Lang told police at the time the items were in the pocket of a jacket he swapped for methamphet- amines in Brisbane's northern suburbs, Mr Beamish said. Lang told police at the time he knew the clothes were stolen.

Representing himself in court, Lang said he had just been released after spending two years in prison and wanted some clothes however he said he would not steal the medals and wanted them returned to their owner.

"I wouldn't steal them. There's no money in that,” Lang said. He told the court he informed police about the items and gave them an address to return the items.

Magistrate Simon Young said Lang had a "significant degree of moral culpability” after being found with the items, which had since been handed back to their owner.

He said Lang also had "an extensive history of dishonesty in Queensland”.

Mr Young sentenced Lang to two months in prison to be served concurrently with a prison sentence he is already serving.

He will be eligible for parole on Thursday, December 20.