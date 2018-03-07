Stolen motorbike from car in Mt Marlow

A MAN who ran out of fuel on the side of the road at Mt Marlow and left his car there, returned two weeks later to find his mobile phone, dirt bike and a battery had been stolen.

Residents and visitors to the Whitsundays and those who have recently driven Shute Harbour Road, Mount Marlow between Proserpine and Airlie Beach may have noticed a green Toyota Land Cruiser precariously parked just off the road around the bend from Rifle Range Road.

At around 6am on Sunday morning of March 4, two males driving a grey utility towing a box trailer reportedly broke into the parked 4WD and stole a 2001 Yamaha YZ250X motorcycle, pictured, by loading it into the box trailer and driving off in the direction of Proserpine.

Anyone with a dash cam travelling Shute Harbour Road between Proserpine and Cannonvale around 6am on Sunday morning of March 4 may have evidence which can assist police.

Officer in Charge of Proserpine Police Mark Flynn issued a warning in the wake of the offence; avoid leaving valuables in plain view and always leave your vehicles locked and secured.

"If you run out of fuel or need to leave your vehicle in a dangerous position, it needs to be moved or police or council will arrange for it to be towed at the owners expense,” he said.

"And for obvious reasons, don't leave valuable property in a vehicle which will be unattended for a significant amount of time.”

Anyone any information should contact Policelink and quote crime reference number QP1800406596.

If anyone saw any information contact the Proserpine Police station on 4945 9666, Crimestoppers any time of day on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444