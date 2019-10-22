Menu
Two eskies, an engagement ring and an Apple iPhone 6s are among several items stolen in a series of separate thefts around the region.
STOLEN: Police investigate spate of thefts

Georgia Simpson
22nd Oct 2019 1:23 PM
TWO eskies, an engagement ring and an Apple iPhone 6s are among several items stolen in a series of separate thefts around the region.

A broken window at the rear of a Pandanus Dr home in Cannonvale provided the perfect entry point for a thief on Friday night, police said.

According to police, the resident left the home at 6.10pm and returned at 7.45pm to find more than $1500 worth of items stolen.

A Samsung smart watch, along with its box and charger, an engagement ring and two bottles of vodka were reported stolen to police.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Lagoon theft

On Saturday, an iPhone 6s was stolen from a nappy bag at Airlie Beach Lagoon between 11.30am and noon.

Police said the bag contained several items but it was the phone that was targeted.

It had a clear, gold case and a cracked screen.

The incident is being investigated by police, who are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Belongings taken while owner slept

Also on Saturday, two eskies were stolen as the owner was sleeeping just metres away.

Police said a black and yellow JCB 75 litre esky and a white Wako 700ml esky were stolen from the Airlie Cove Caravan Park between the hours of 9pm on Saturday and 6am on Sunday.

The eskies contained bottled water, beer, wine and soft drinks, valued at about $150.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Vehicle break-in

A car was broken into on Island Dr in Cannonvale between 9pm on October 17 and 7.30am on October 18.

A wallet, bag and work items were stolen from the vehicle.

Investigations are continuing and police are looking for a man in relation to the matter.

Police remind people to ensure their vehicles are always locked.

How to contact police

If you have any information about these incidents, phone Policelink on 131 444.

