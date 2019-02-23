Stolen tools found in van

A man found with a box of tools which were suspected to be stolen has been fined $1400.

A MAN who was caught with a toolbox full of tools which had been stolen has been fined $1400.

Joshua Norbert Helmet Giese, 34, from Airlie Beach, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to unlawful possession of suspected stolen property, possessing dangerous drugs and failing to properly dispose of a syringe.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police pulled Giese over in Shute Harbour Rd, Jubilee Pocket, after they saw him turn up to a property where a person had died before driving away immediately.

Police found a grey plastic box in the back of the van containing seven spanners, a hammer, jumper cables, measuring tape, pliers, mallet, ratchet straps, a roll of sandpaper, Stanley knife, tool belt, four screwdrivers and two sets of digital scales, Mr Beamish said.

The court also heard police found a small amount of cannabis in a compartment in the van, which Giese said did not belong to him, as well as used needles in a top console.

Mr Beamish said Giese initially told police he had found the box of tools, but later changed his story to say he had bought them second-hand.

Giese's solicitor Danny Yarrow said his client had bought the tools cheaply, which led him to believe they had been stolen, but he initially did not want to tell police this.

He said his client was not thinking properly at the time as he was shocked at the news of the death of the person whose house he had gone to.