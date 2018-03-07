Stolen trailer loaded to the hilt in Whitsundays

POLICE are appealing for information after a fully loaded trailer was stolen from a unit carpark on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale around 5pm yesterday.

The domestic box trailer, registration number EF1362 with a lockable cage attached, contained in the trailer was a whipper snipper along with multiple whipper snipper engines and attachments and a Stihl blower vacuum.

Other items included multiple shovels and rakes, ladders, a chain saw, a petrol lawnmower and fuel cans.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said anti theft fixtures which can prevent your trailer from being connected to a thief's car are available for trailers of all shapes and sizes at outlets across the Mackay district.

If you have any information regarding the current location of the stolen trailer or any of the items it was holding or the offence itself, please call the Whitsunday police station on 0749 488 888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 at any time of day and share what you know anonymously.