Two truck trailers, like those pictured, were stolen from Burpengary and later found at Mackay.
Crime

Stolen trailers found after 900km road trip

by Erin Smith
16th Jun 2020 9:35 AM
Two truck trailers, stolen from the BP service station at Burpengary on the Bruce Highway last week, have been found in Mackay.

Police allege the trailers, which had been left by the employee of a freight company at about 11am on June 8, were stolen overnight, from the service centre.

One trailer was believed to contain a load of steel while the other was empty.

Police put out a call for witnesses and asked people to be on the look out for the white curtain side trailers.

A community member recognised the extra trailer at a depot in Farleigh.

The other allegedly stolen trailer was found at Ooralea.

A 48-year-old New South Wales man was on Friday, charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of receiving stolen property and obstruct police.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Mackay Magistrates Court on June 29.

