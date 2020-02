Police have attended the scene of a two vehicle crash.

A STOLEN UTE has crashed into the back of a truck in foggy conditions on the Cunningham Hwy near Warwick this morning.

Police were called to the scene, near Black Water Creek, at 6.40am.

The ute sustained significant damage and had been flagged as stolen, the driver fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported and investigations continue.