Several people have been stung by stone fish in the past few months.
Several people have been stung by stone fish in the past few months.
Stone fish claims another victim at busy Coast beach

Chloe Lyons
by
23rd Mar 2019 5:53 PM
A MAN has been rushed to hospital with a suspected stone fish sting, making him the latest to fall victim amid a spate of injuries and sightings.

About 5pm, Surf Life Saving Queensland reported the 40-year-old man was treated by lifesavers on scene at Bulcock Beach, Caloundra before being transported to hospital in a stable condition.

A man in his 40s was also stung by a stone fish at Happy Valley on Thursday and was hospitalised at Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A 27-year-old man was stung in January at Bulcock Beach and was also hospitalised.

At the time, SLSQ reported he was the third person to be stung in two weeks.

Last month, Maroochydore man Brian Kesby pulled three of the creatures from different locations across the Sunshine Coast.

Stonefish fast facts

  • When: Found all year round, reports increase with more people in area.
  • Where: Right along northern parts of Australian coastline. Particularly common in mouths of rivers and estuaries. Often found in Pumicestone Passage and Maroochy, Mooloolah and Noosa Rivers.
  • Habitat: Creek mouths with murky waters, sand, rocks and weeds.
  • Why: Masters of camouflage who use spines as defence. They partly bury themselves in sand as they wait for prey.
