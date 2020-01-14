Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stonefish have been talk of the town in Bundaberg recently.
Stonefish have been talk of the town in Bundaberg recently.
Letters to the Editor

Stonefish agony: 'Brother came galloping home on his horse'

by Glad Lloyd-Jones, North Bundaberg
13th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ON READING about the youth who stood on a stonefish, brought back memories when I was a young girl.

We lived near Smith's Crossing.

My brothers would go with their mates and have a swim in the Kolan River at the crossing.

One Sunday, my brother Alf, about 14 years old, came galloping home on his horse, screaming out he had been stung by something.

In those days no car or telephone.

So mum boiled the kettle on the wood stove and could see prickle like marks under the sole of the foot.

The water was boiling hot but Alf kept saying it wasn't hot.

Mum got a needle and pricked at the prickle marks and kept boiling the kettle.

She kept bathing the foot and all the time Alf could hardly sit still. This went on for hours.

I think mum ended up putting iodine on the foot when the pain eased.

My other brother, Des, also got stung some months later.

They used to call them devil fish, now stonefish.

The saying was that the pain wouldn't ease till the turn of the tide.
 

More Stories

Show More
environment stonefish
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drones, insect sensors: Bowen’s farming future

        premium_icon Drones, insect sensors: Bowen’s farming future

        News Japanese exchange helps shine a light on futuristic farming technologies from around the world.

        • 14th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        Taking burgers after shift at BP lands worker in court

        premium_icon Taking burgers after shift at BP lands worker in court

        News Court hears how BP service station employee 'tickled the till'

        • 14th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        YOUR SAY: ‘Adani will supply the fuel that burns us’

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: ‘Adani will supply the fuel that burns us’

        Letters to the Editor ‘The state reluctantly approved Adani’s shonky Black-Throated Finch Management...

        • 14th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        Tragic twist in fallen miner’s last minutes on shift

        premium_icon Tragic twist in fallen miner’s last minutes on shift

        News All operations at the Blackwater mine have been suspended