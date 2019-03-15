Stop Adani banner dropped at busy Airlie Beach road

A Stop Adani banner dropped at a welcome to Airlie Beach sign today has been removed by Whitsunday Regional Council.

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council has taken down a Stop Adani banner dropped at Airlie Beach as school students around Australia strike, calling for the coal mine to be scrapped.

The banner had been unfurled at the main welcome sign to Airlie Beach at the same time as 150 local school students marched this morning.

In 60 Australian locations today, tens of thousands of students in the global Schools Strike 4 Climate Australia movement chose to "temporarily sacrifice their education to save our futures from dangerous climate change”.

"Nationally the school strikers are listing their number one demand as to stop the Adani coal mine, and so I'm not surprised to see that awesome banner drop this morning,” Reef Action Whitsundays spokeswoman Jessa Lloyd said.

Councillor Mike Brunker confirmed this afternoon the banner on the main street had been removed.

"It's typical, they don't care about public property,” Cr Brunker said, referring to protesters who unfurled the banner.

"It's just nuisance value.”

He said people had the right to protest but he thought most people believed school children should do so outside of school hours.

He said he believed the schoolchildren were misguided in calling for coal mines to be shut down.

"You could shut down every single coal mine in Australia tomorrow and not make one degree of difference in the world,” Cr Brunker said.

The school strike movement's founder, Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Climate action group Stop Adani has been contacted for comment.

