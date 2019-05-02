'Stop shifting the goal posts': Adani boss wants to start

ADANI Mining chief executive Lucas Dow was in Proserpine on Wednesday and called on the Queensland Government to "stop shifting the goal posts” on the Carmichael Coal Mine project.

He met with Whitsunday Regional Council to provide an update on the project status and where the approvals currently sat.

Mr Dow said it was unfortunate he couldn't provide certainty around numbers and timing regarding the mega mine and blamed the State Government for the hold up.

"It's time for the Queensland Government to stop shifting the goal posts and let us get on with it,” he said.

Mr Dow's visit coincided with the reports outlining the Queensland Government had waved through environmental approvals for a mine owned by QCoal, despite the presence of the black-throated finch - the same bird that had left Adani's Carmichael project sitting in limbo.

Mr Dow said the Carmichael mine's management plan reflected the same management plan QCoal had provided to the federal department.

"Why is the Queensland Government dragging its feet on the approval of our plan?” he said.

When asked why he thought the Adani project was being treated differently to other projects, Mr Dow said, "I wouldn't like to speculate.” He then dodged questions by the media about whether the lack of approval was racially based as the mine is owned by an Indian company.

He responded that the mine had been working with the State Government for more than 18 months to finalise the black-throated finch management plan and the groundwater dependent eco- systems management plan.