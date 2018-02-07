Stories of mishandling of cyclone insurance funds emerge

AS STORIES emerge about bank crackdowns on "a few cases” of mishandling of post-cyclone insurance funds, financial services experts are urging North Queensland residents to be honest and resist the temptation to "pocket” cash.

Nicholas Haratsis, senior financial planner for Eclipse Financial Services and treasurer for Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce, said this week it was in the banks' best interests to ensure insurance pay-outs were used as intended.

Otherwise, Mr Haratsis said, banks were taking discretionary action to freeze accounts.

"For some people, it has reached that drastic point,” he said. "If the bank is also the insurer - when there is a $300,000 payout or something massive - the banks are freezing funds to make sure they are being used for fixing the house back-up.”

He said once accounts were frozen, a negotiation process between the bank and the client would begin.

Mr Haratsis said "a few people” had been caught out as they had been quoted a certain amount - for example, $5000 to fix a fence which they then repaired for $1000 and kept the rest.

"It's just better to do the right thing. Think twice about using insurance money for other things.”

Rebecca Woods, executive officer for Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre, said she had also spoken to people whose bonus interest had been frozen by the banks, so that they would not benefit from large sums of money paid into their accounts.

Ms Woods said she was aiming to provide a local financial ombudsman service "as soon as possible” so people could receive up-to-date information about their rights and responsibilities.

She said problems also arose when a person received a quote and finances for a repair which they then did not carry out.

"They then pocket the money, and the next person buys the house. But if they make a claim, the insurer will say that there was already a claim made on that house,” she said.

"If you go ahead and repair the work yourself, and pocket the money, and the works don't get done, you cannot claim on those works again.

"Insurers are then chasing people who initially didn't do the work, and that is the cautionary tale.

"There was one case in Proserpine where roof was meant to be done 2011, and the work was not done. Under new owners a new claim has gone through - the insurance company has met their obligations by recognising the work and doing what needed done - but they are pursing the original claim.

"If you get a cash settlement, it's not your next holiday fund.”

LOUISE SHANNON