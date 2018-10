LAST night's storms dropped 11mm of rain at Proserpine.

The most recent rainfall brings the total in town for the month so far to 13.6mm.

Proserpine fared better than some other surrounding areas, with Preston and Strathdickie both receiving 8mm.

Cannonvale missed out on much of the rain, with only 1mm recorded, while official figures at Hamilton Island was 1.4mm in the 24 hours to 9am Thursday.