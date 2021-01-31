Menu
Storm warning active ahead of widespread rain, cyclone

by Nathan Edwards
31st Jan 2021 12:13 PM
Southeast Queensland is being warned to brace for potential severe thunderstorms today with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a warning.

BOM warns that thunderstorms are possible for large parts of the southeast - from Gayndah south to Stanthorpe - with the more severe storms along the Queensland border with NSW.

Severe storms with heavy rainfall are also possible in the state's far noth.

 

 

is preparing for a week of drenching rain and severe storms while a tropical low is set to develop into a cyclone today in the state's far north.

More than 30mm is expected to fall in Brisbane over the next four days, with the heaviest falls to come Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thunderstorms are expected inland across those two days.

More intense rainfall is forecast for the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, with more than 40mm predicted for those regions.

Hot and humid conditions are expected across the week with maximums to exceed 32C for most days and minimums to hover around 21C.

 

 

 

 

A tropical low embedded in a monsoon trough over Queensland's Far North is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone just off The Gulf of Carpentaria today.

It should continue to move offshore over the next few days.

The Bureau of Meteorology earlier this week said La Nina had passed its peak but still remained active.

That means higher rainfall totals from February to April, particularly in northeast Queensland.

Senior climatologist Felicity Gamble said there was also an increased risk of widespread flooding in eastern and Northern Australia.

"Summer rainfall to date has been mostly above average with three cyclones in the Australian region and several tropical lows bringing widespread rainfall to much of the country," she said.

"The rainfall signal starts to weaken in April, consistent with the expected decay of La Nina."

Along with wetter months, the weather bureau has also forecast hotter nights for almost all of Australia and warmer than average daytime temperatures."

 

PREDICTED RAINFALL

 

BRISBANE

Sunday: 2-10mm

Monday: 0-2mm

Tuesday: 2-8mm

Wednesday: 5-10mm

Thursday: 0-3mm

Friday: 0-2mm

 

GOLD COAST

Sunday: 2-8mm

Monday: 0-4mm

Tuesday: 3-8mm

Wednesday: 6-15mm

Thursday: 1-5mm

Friday: 0-3mm

 

SUNSHINE COAST

Sunday: 2-8mm

Monday: 1-4mm

Tuesday: 2-5mm

Wednesday: 4-10mm

Thursday: 0-4mm

Friday: 0-2mm

Originally published as Storm warning active ahead of widespread rain, cyclone

