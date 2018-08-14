Storm warning still current

James Tedesco and Boyd Cordner celebrate during the Roosters' win over the Rabbitohs.

BACK-TO-BACK losses to fellow finals challengers has done nothing to dent Melbourne Storm's premiership price but the reigning champions are now a clear third elect in the market.

Pre-season favourites Sydney Roosters have worked their way back to stand alone at the head of market with betting agency Ladbrokes after a narrow defeat of the Rabbitohs, but the Bunnies are right on their hammer, with that loss doing little in fuel doubt about their premiership credentials.

The Roosters are $3.10 to lift the trophy with Souths $3.75 and the Storm $4.50. Cronulla sits fourth in the Ladbrokes market at $10.

"Not surprisingly, there's a fair stink on the Dragons after a horror six weeks, culminating in that awful loss to the Eels at the weekend," Ladbrokes spokesman Roger Oldridge said.

"The Dragons were as short as $4.50 after round nine but at $26 now find themselves above only Brisbane and Wests Tigers in the Ladbrokes market and one of them won't even qualify for finals."

Penrith's week-to-week Houdini acts have seen them remain steady in the market at $11, with the Warriors $15 and the Broncos $41, having themselves been as short as $15 just a few weeks ago.

The Roosters have all but stitched up the minor premiership according to the bookies, into $1.85 with games against the Raiders, Broncos and Eels to go.

The Storm sit second in that market at $3 with a slightly more favourable draw. They play the Eels, Titans, Panthers.