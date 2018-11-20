Menu
Australian Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Dr Adam Morgan says cold weather is on its way.
Weather

Dramatic change in weather is coming

by Charis Chang
20th Nov 2018 9:33 AM

Australians should brace for a dramatic change in weather this week.

Most areas in the eastern half of the country could start being hit with thunderstorms and showers beginning on Tuesday including southern Northern Territory, New South Wales, Victoria and the Bass Strait.

"There's a risk that some storms along the trough will be severe, with damaging winds, and with all of that moisture being squeezed we could a see the chance of heavy rainfall as well," Australian Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Dr Adam Morgan said.

On Wednesday morning, there may be heavier rain for parts of northern Tasmania but by the afternoon the main storm area will move into northern New South Wales, inland Queensland and central parts of the Territory as well.

Later in the week, the warm, humid springtime weather will give way to bitterly wintry cold weather.

There will be rain and a cold snap this week across most areas of eastern Australia.
In Adelaide, temperatures will drop to the high teens on Wednesday and Thursday while for Melbourne residents, it will be more like 15 degrees, towards the end of the week.

It will be so cold, the Snowy Mountains and other areas in the Alps could get some snow.

It's unclear at this stage what will happen beyond Thursday, but people should definitely look to rug up for the next couple of days.

