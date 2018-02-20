Storms cause power outages to thousands of homes

More than 7000 homes in the Whitsunday area are without power according to Ergon Energy.

A POWER outage in the Whitsundays originally affecting 1600 Ergon Energy customers is is now causing power interruptions to 7000 homes.

Ergon Energy said. thousands of customers in the Whitsundays have lost power in a storm-related outage.

"As soon as it is safe to do so, Ergon Energy crews will head out to assess any damage to the network then work as quickly and safely as they can to restore power," the spokesperson said.

"We thank customers for their patience and urge them to stay well away from any fallen power lines, treat them as though they are live, warn others in the area and report the hazard to 000."

Woolworths in Cannonvale is still open but has closed it's refridgerated section .

Woolworths in Cannonvale is still open and has EFTPOS facilities but has covered the cold section with plastic.

Affected areas include Strathdickie, Mandalay, Shute Harbour, Woodwark, Cannonvale, Gregory River, Mt Marlow, Riordanvale, Cannon Valley Sugar Loaf and Jubilee Pocket.

For more information check the Ergon Energy outage finder.

More to come.